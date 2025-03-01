CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of CYGIY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.35.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberAgent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

