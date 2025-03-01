Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.8 %

DHLGY stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.08. 101,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.