Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Drops By 50.0%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.06.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

