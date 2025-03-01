Best Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – February 28th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Oracle, Autodesk, GE Vernova, Rocket Lab USA, and Lam Research are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to shares of companies primarily involved in producing, assembling, or fabricating goods. These stocks represent businesses that manufacture a range of products from consumer electronics to automobiles and can indicate trends in industrial production and economic cycles. Investors in manufacturing stocks often look for signals of economic strength, technological innovations, and shifts in supply-chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,077,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,251,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $926.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.53. 3,912,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.89.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.02. 4,112,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,529,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

ADSK stock traded down $14.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.64. 2,397,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.59.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.80. 1,702,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,896. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion and a PE ratio of 58.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.53.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,154,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127,426. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.99. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,043,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504,948. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

