Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.