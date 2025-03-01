US Bancorp DE Has $853.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $853,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

