Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $269.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $273.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

