PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32), reports.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ PCT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 619,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at $274,665,246.44. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.