Top 5G Stocks To Consider – March 1st

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Onsemi, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the development, deployment, and utilization of fifth-generation mobile network technology. These may include telecommunications providers, network equipment manufacturers, and related tech companies that stand to benefit from the enhanced speed, connectivity, and innovation driven by 5G infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 95,779,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,844,500. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. 26,707,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,758. The company has a market capitalization of $255.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $157.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,145,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,177. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.64. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,103,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,830. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $611.01. The company had a trading volume of 961,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,520. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $640.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.99. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

