Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – March 1st

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in large, well-established companies known for their financial stability, reliable earnings, and strong market reputations. These stocks typically offer steady dividends and tend to be more resilient during economic downturns, making them a favored option for conservative, long-term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $31.62. 669,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,955. Karman has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $32.39.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 38,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,368. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 21,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,390. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX traded down $6.97 on Friday, reaching $216.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.52.

