Best Gold Stocks To Follow Now – March 1st

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, and General Mills are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. They offer investors exposure to the price movements of gold, often serving as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty while carrying risks related to mining operations and company management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 45,962,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,366,723. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 22,163,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,168,410. The company has a market capitalization of $306.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 35,386,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,726,547. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 14,380,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,837,358. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,776,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,130. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $250.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,601. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.61. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,139,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,952. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. General Mills has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

