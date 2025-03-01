Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Trading Down 16.2% – Here’s What Happened

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

MGAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company has a market capitalization of £604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.85.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

