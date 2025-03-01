WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 626 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 626.20 ($7.87), with a volume of 41415238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 767.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 782.95.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

