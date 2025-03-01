Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) traded down 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.22). 18,402,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 3,555,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The stock has a market cap of £780.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.97.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

