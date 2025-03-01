Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 958,536,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 268,994,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

