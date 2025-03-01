Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEFC remained flat at $10.86 during midday trading on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

