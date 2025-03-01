Short Interest in Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Rises By 250.0%

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Community Investors Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIBN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.95. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. Community Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter.

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Community Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

