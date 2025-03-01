Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Expands By 260.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Commercial National Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
Commercial National Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.49.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
