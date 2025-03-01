Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

