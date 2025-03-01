Head-To-Head Analysis: Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) & DT Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and DT Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inspirato and DT Cloud Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 DT Cloud Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Inspirato’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than DT Cloud Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of DT Cloud Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inspirato and DT Cloud Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -4.14% N/A -11.74% DT Cloud Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and DT Cloud Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $287.45 million 0.15 -$51.76 million ($2.10) -1.93 DT Cloud Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DT Cloud Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

Summary

Inspirato beats DT Cloud Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of DT Cloud Capital Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.