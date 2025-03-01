Providence First Trust Co Sells 252 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

