Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,038,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,588,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $199.29 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

