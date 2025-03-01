Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 61.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total transaction of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,052.88. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

