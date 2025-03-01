Providence First Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after buying an additional 282,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $822,973,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

