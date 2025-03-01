International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lowered by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,670 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 4.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

