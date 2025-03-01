Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

