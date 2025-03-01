Short Interest in Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Drops By 71.4%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Seneca Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Seneca Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Seneca Financial has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $8.95.
Seneca Financial Company Profile
