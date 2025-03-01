Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – March 1st

Alphabet, Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Motorola Solutions are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that specialize in protecting information systems, networks, and data from cyber threats and attacks. These stocks gain importance as the demand for advanced digital security solutions grows in response to increasing cyber risks and regulatory pressures across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,075,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968,451. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,344,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,917. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.17.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.94 and a 200 day moving average of $334.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.05, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.43. 5,188,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average of $184.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.29, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.37. 1,619,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.38 and a 200 day moving average of $460.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

