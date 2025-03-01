Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $336,231,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Home Depot by 295.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 37,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after acquiring an additional 479,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $396.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

