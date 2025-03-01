Brokers Offer Predictions for Home Depot FY2026 Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.02. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.72. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

