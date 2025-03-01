Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.