Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

