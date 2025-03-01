Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIXT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.68. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.