Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bioxytran Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIXT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.68. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
Bioxytran Company Profile
