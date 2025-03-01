Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIXT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.68. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

