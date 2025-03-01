Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Grows By 100.0%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $5.21 on Friday. 30,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Banco Comercial Português has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.21.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

