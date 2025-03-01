BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BWAGF remained flat at $93.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $94.71.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.