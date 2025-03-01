BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.0 days.
Shares of BWAGF remained flat at $93.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $94.71.
