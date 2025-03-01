PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32), reports.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 3,260,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 619,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Earnings History for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.