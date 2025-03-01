Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 126,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 41,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 47,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.