Sage Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 4,777 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 19,052.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in RTX by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RTX by 256.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 702,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $133.02 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.