Metis Global Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $386.55 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

