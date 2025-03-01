Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IWM stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average is $223.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

