Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,213 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

