NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 14829314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3899 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 85,700 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

