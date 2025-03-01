Short Interest in A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Increases By 89.5%

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance
Shares of A-Living Smart City Services stock remained flat at C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday. A-Living Smart City Services has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.
