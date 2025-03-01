Glanbia (LON:GLB) Trading Down 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.27 ($0.15). Approximately 157,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 38,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.11 ($0.18).

Glanbia Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47.

About Glanbia

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

