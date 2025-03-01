GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 531.4% in February

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 531.4% from the January 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

GREE Company Profile

Further Reading

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

