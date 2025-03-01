Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Archer Stock Performance
Shares of Archer stock remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Archer has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
About Archer
