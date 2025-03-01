Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Archer Stock Performance

Shares of Archer stock remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Archer has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.