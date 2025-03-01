Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.0% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 266,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

