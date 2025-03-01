ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2996 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.28.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AMUB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.
About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.