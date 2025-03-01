ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2996 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMUB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

