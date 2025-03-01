Onefund LLC Buys 41 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Onefund LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Onefund LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 297,971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $12,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

