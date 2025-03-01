Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 465 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.05 and its 200 day moving average is $503.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

